Transplant: Season Three? Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Transplant TV show originates in Canada and stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season two, boss Dr. Jed Bishop (Hannah) has suffered a stroke and Bash and his team must adjust to both new colleagues and new challenges.



The second season of Transplant averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.29 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 70% in the demo and down by 63% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Transplant stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Transplant has been renewed for a third season in Canada but has not been picked up by NBC yet. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Transplant? The medical drama originates in Canada where it’s already been renewed for season three. It costs less for the peacock network to license this show than to produce an original series. So, I suspect Transplant will continue airing on NBC but it will likely air during the summer months next time around. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Transplant cancellation or renewal news.



