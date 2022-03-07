Transplant: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will Bash’s life get any easier in the second season of the Transplant TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Transplant is cancelled or renewed (in this case, the show’s already been renewed for season three in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Transplant here.

A Canadian medical drama series that airs on NBC, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season two, boss Dr. Jed Bishop (Hannah) has suffered a stroke and Bash and his team must adjust to both new colleagues and new challenges.





