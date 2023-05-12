Transplant: Seasons Three and Four of Canadian Medical Drama Series Picked Up by NBC

The Transplant team is returning to the United States. NBC picked up the series for two seasons in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now, another production shutdown has occurred because of the writers strike. So, the peacock network has acquired the rights for seasons three and four as a contingency plan.

A Candian medical drama series, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season two, boss Dr. Jed Bishop (Hannah) has suffered a stroke and Bash and his team must adjust to both new colleagues and new challenges.

Airing in Spring 2022 first on Sunday and then Saturday nights, the second season of Transplant averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 68% in the demo and down by 63% in viewership.

The third season of Transplant finished airing in February in Canada and a fourth season was ordered in March.

NBC has announced its Fall 2023 schedule and Transplant isn’t on it. The network is likely waiting to see how long the writers strike continues and can use it to replace a fall show that runs out of episodes.

