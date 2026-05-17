The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season Three; AMC Unveils Premiere Date & Teaser for Spin-off Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City has its return date set. AMC released a teaser trailer for the series to announce its July premiere date for its third season.

Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim and Michael Emery star in the series’ third season, which will have Maggie and Negan trying to work together to save Manhattan.

AMC shared the following about the upcoming season:

“In season three, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?”

The teaser for season three of The Walking Dead: Dead City is below. The series returns on July 26th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Do you plan to watch its third season?