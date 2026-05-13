VisionQuest: Marvel Spin-Off Series Gets Premiere Date on Disney+

VisionQuest has its release date set. According to TV Line, Paul Bettany announced an October premiere date for the WandaVision sequel series at the Disney Upfront presentation.

No details about the plot of the series have been released, but VisionQuest will follow the White Vision created during WandaVision. At the end of that series, the creation was flooded with the original Vision’s memories and flew off after declaring himself Vision.

Additional details for the Disney+ series will be revealed later. The series arrives on October 14th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Marvel series on Disney+ later this year?