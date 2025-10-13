Wonder Man: Disney+ Announces New Premiere Date, Releases Trailer

Wonder Man has a new premiere date. The Marvel superhero series will now arrive in January. Disney+ announced the premiere date with the release of a trailer.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, and Von Kovak star in the series, which follows Simon Williams, an actor who wants to land the role of his childhood idol, Wonder Man.

The series will arrive on January 27th. Wonder Man was initially set to debut in December. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this Disney+ series when it arrives?