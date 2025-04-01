The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season Two Renewal Set for Sequel Series on Disney Channel

Get ready for more wizard action. Disney has renewed the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place for a second season. Season one premiered in October, and production on season two will begin next month.

David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora star in the series, and Selena Gomez makes appearances. In season one, she turns to her brother for help in training her daughter.

Disney Channel shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“Today, Disney Branded Television announced that “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” the continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place,” has been renewed for a second season. Premiering on Disney Channel, Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand, the new season begins production next month in Los Angeles. Executive Producer and series star David Henrie said, “I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of ‘Wizards’ fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!” The first episode of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” was Disney Channel’s most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+, driving 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days.* The premiere episode was also posted to Disney Channel YouTube and has amassed over 2.3 million views and 320 thousand hours to date.** On social media, the series has generated more than 294 million total impressions and 23+ million engagements across the show handles, as well as the Disney Channel and Disney+ accounts, on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook as of March 28, 2025.*** Series Synopsis: “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. Cast: The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Credits: Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez and Henrie. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald. All episodes of season one are now streaming on Disney+.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Disney series? Do you plan to watch season two?