Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: 20/20, Masters of Illusion, UFL, Figure Skating, NCAA Basketball

Published:

20/20 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(20/20 X)

Friday, March 28, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Shark Tank, 20/20, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Masters of Illusion. Sports: 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, and UFL: BattleHawks at Roughnecks.  Reruns: (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x