Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 11 Ratings

One of the longest-running series on The CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us was the network’s most-watched series last season. Will this venerable program continue to be=ring in strong ratings? Will Penn & Teller: Fool Us be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A magic competition series, the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show is hosted by Brooke Burke (replacing Alyson Hannigan) and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to try to immediately figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season 11 include Young & Strange, Piff, Piero Venesia, Blake Vogt, Hernan Maccagno, Ella Nicholson, Friedrich Roitzsch, Magic Singh, Nikolai Striebel, Dreygon, Sara Rodriguez, Juan Luis Rubiales, Anja, Luke Osey, and Joshua Kenneth.

As of January 28, 2025, Penn & Teller: Fool Us has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

