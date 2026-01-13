One Piece: Season Two; Netflix Teaser Video Reveals Secret Society of Assassins

One Piece returns in March, and viewers are getting another look at what is ahead in season two of the live-action series. Netflix has shared a new teaser showing off the villain of season two.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series inspired by the manga of the same name. Season two will have several additions, including Vincent Regan, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2 – unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line – a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. A criminal syndicate. Hidden identities. Today, Netflix revealed the official “Rise of The Baroques” teaser for ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line teasing the dangerous and formidable secret society of assassins: Baroque Works. The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero. GET READY TO MEET THE BIGGER, BADDER VILLAINS OF SEASON 2:

Charithra Chandran will play Miss Wednesday

Lera Abova will play Miss All-Sunday

David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3

Camrus Johnson will play Mr. 5

Jazzara Jaslyn will play Miss Valentine

Daniel Lasker will play Mr. 9

Sophia Anne Caruso will play Miss Goldenweek”

The teaser for season two is below. The series returns on March 10th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?