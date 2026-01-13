NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney: CBS Series’ 2026 Returns Delayed Another Week

Viewers who enjoy the NCIS franchise will have to wait just a bit longer for the shows to return from their winter hiatus. CBS has pushed back the returns of NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney by one week.

According to Give Me My Remote, the delay is due to the State of the Union address being scheduled for February 24th. That was scheduled as the return date of the NCIS franchise.

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover star in NCIS, the franchise’s longest-running series. Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole also star.

Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez star in NCIS: Origins, which is a prequel series to NCIS and follows the early days of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

As for NCIS: Sydney, Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes star in the series. The series was the first to stop airing new episodes in December.

New episodes will arrive on March 3rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of these CBS shows?