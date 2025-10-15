NCIS: Season 23 Ratings + Viewer Votes

For many years, NCIS was a staple of CBS’ Tuesday night schedule. Then, in 2024, the network shifted the series to Monday nights and filled Tuesday’s timeslots with three shows from the FBI franchise. Now, NCIS is back in its old home. Will this move help the show’s ratings or not make any difference? Could NCIS be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 24? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole) is a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent and leads the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The members include NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen) and Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines (Reasonover). Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 22 of NCIS on CBS averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.34 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 15, 2025, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

