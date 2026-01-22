NCIS: Origins: Season Three Renewal; CBS Prequel Series to Return for 2026-27

CBS viewers will continue to be able to watch Gibbs’ early years during the upcoming 2026-27 TV season. The network has renewed NCIS: Origins for a third year. The show’s second season of 18 episodes resumes on March 3rd.

A police procedural and action series, the NCIS: Origins TV show stars Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez, with Mark Harmon as narrator. The sixth series in the NCIS franchise, this prequel follows the early days of Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon). In 1991, Gibbs started his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office. He forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by seasoned leader and agent Mike Franks (Schmid). Other members of the team include Special Agent Lala Dominguez (Molino), a former Marine determined to stand out in a male-dominated field; Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan (Abercrumbie), aka the “Head Secretary in Charge”; and tough and no-nonsense Special Agent Vera Strickland (Rodriguez).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of NCIS: Origins averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 11% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Sydney (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the NCIS: Origins series on CBS? Are you looking forward to watching season three?

