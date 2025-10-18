Fire Country: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

CBS has overhauled its Friday night schedule and Fire Country is the only established show, paired with two new series. Will this change hurt the show’s ratings? Will Fire Country be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An action drama series, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. Stephanie Arcila guests. Leven Rambine, Jared Padalecki, Katie Findlay, Phil Morris, Constance Zimmer, Nesta Cooper, and Blake Lee recur. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and where his troubles began. Five years earlier, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Fire Country on CBS averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.29 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 18, 2025, Fire Country has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

