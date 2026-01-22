Fire Country: Season Five Renewal Announced for CBS Friday Night Series

Thing will continue to get hot for Bode and his comrades in the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has renewed Fire Country for a fifth season. The show’s fourth season of 20 episodes is currently airing.

An action drama series, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. Stephanie Arcila guests. Leven Rambine, Jared Padalecki, Katie Findlay, Phil Morris, Constance Zimmer, Nesta Cooper, and Blake Lee recur. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and where his troubles began. Five years earlier, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.

Airing on Friday nights, the fourth season of Fire Country averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.79 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season three, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Fire Country series? Are you glad this Friday night drama has been renewed for a fifth season on CBS?

