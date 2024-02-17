Fire Country: Season Two Viewer Votes

Bode continues his journey to redemption in the second season of the Fire Country TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fire Country is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Fire Country here.

A CBS action drama series, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and where his troubles began. Five years earlier, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.





