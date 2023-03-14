Fire Country: Rebecca Mader (Once Upon a Time) to Recur on CBS Drama Series

Fire Country is adding a former wicked witch to its cast. Rebecca Mader (Once Upon a Time) is set to recur on the CBS drama, per Deadline. Kanoa Goo has also been added to the cast of the series.

Starring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer, the series follows a prisoner (Thieriot) who joins a fire team for a shortened prison sentence.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play in the CBS series:

“Mader will play Faye. Smart, stunning, funny and rich, Faye is the head of a private concierge firefighting company, and when she meets Manny (Kevin Alejandro) at an AA meeting, there’s a romantic spark. Faye wants to recruit him for her firm and a romantic fling. Manny likes his job, but doesn’t much like being alone, so Faye will have to settle for achieving fifty per cent of her goals. Goo will play Kyle, a swim Adonis, who has arrived to attend a swim clinic. He knows Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) well enough to tease her, and appears interested in acting as Bode’s new romantic rival. Gabriela definitely regards Kyle as a trusted friend, but he looks suspiciously like he’s trying to nudge his way into her heart.”

Fire Country has already been renewed for a second season. The series currently airs on Friday nights.

