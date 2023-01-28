Fire Country: Season One; Zach Tinker (Days of Our Lives) Joins CBS Drama Series

Fire Country is adding another to its cast. Zach Tinker (Days of Our Lives, Big Sky) is joining Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer in the CBS drama.

Deadline revealed the following about his role in the CBS series, which follows a firefighting team in Northern California:

“He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to.”

His first appearance on Fire Country will be on a special episode of the series set to air on CBS tomorrow night.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Tinker on Fire Country?