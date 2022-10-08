Fire Country: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Bode is feeling the heat. Has the Fire Country TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fire Country, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on the CBS television network, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp, which is located in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and also where his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.



Season One Ratings

While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show's fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2022, Fire Country has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Fire Country for season two? The network has plenty of procedural dramas, but unlike ABC and NBC, doesn’t have any firefighter ones. I think this show fits well with CBS’ other Friday night programs, and it’s produced in-house (so the company sees multiple profit sources). So, I think Fire Country has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fire Country cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Fire Country TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?