October 7, 2022 — present

Has not been cancelled

Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

A drama series, the Fire Country TV show was inspired by star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. The series was created by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater.

In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp, which is located in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and also where his troubles began.

Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal. The boss of Three Rock, Manny (Alejandro), reminds Bode that Cal Fire is an opportunity to either prove others wrong or right about him.

The local fire station is led by Vince (Burke), and he’s married to division chief Sharon (Farr). They share complicated chemistry, and Bode’s secrets threaten their hard-earned happiness. Firefighters Jake (Calloway) and Eve (Latimer) are best friends and trade life and dating advice in between emergencies. They’re also grieving the loss of a close friend.

