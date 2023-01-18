The Last of Us: Season One Ratings

The Last of Us TV show is based on a very successful video game that’s been around for nearly a decade. Will that brand recognition help bring viewers and big ratings to this new HBO series? Will The Last of Us be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us TV show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey with Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman in recurring roles. The story takes place two decades after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel (Pascal) is a hardened middle-aged survivor who is tormented by trauma in his past. He’s tasked with smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone and across the United States. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey. To survive, they are forced to depend on one another and endure both brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.

