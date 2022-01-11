Euphoria: Season Two Ratings

Due to the pandemic, it’s been more than two years between the first and second seasons of the Euphoria TV series. HBO released a couple of specials a year ago but, if you look at the ratings, a lot of the audience didn’t notice. Have viewers forgotten about this drama? Will Euphoria be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A teen drama TV series, the Euphoria TV show stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. The story centers on a group of high school students in East Highland as they try to find their way through the tricky path of life. Amidst the intertwining lives of the town, 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict, tries to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Euphoria on HBO averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 56,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Euphoria TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?