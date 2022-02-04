Euphoria: Season Three Renewal Announced for HBO Drama Series

HBO wants to keep up with the teens at East Highland. The Euphoria series has been renewed for a third season on the cable channel. The second season is currently airing and will wrap on February 27th.

A teen drama series, the Euphoria TV show stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. The story centers on a group of high school students in East Highland as they try to find their way through the tricky path of life. Amidst the intertwining lives of the town, 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict, tries to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

The second season of Euphoria averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 279,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 51% in the demo and down by 50% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The second season got off to a slow start but the subsequent episodes have improved. According to HBO, the premiere attracted 2.4 million viewers on all platforms and doubled the first season’s debut episode.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

HBO Renews Drama Series EUPHORIA For A Third Season · HBO announced today that the Emmy(R)-winning drama series EUPHORIA has been renewed for a third season. · Created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy(R) winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the eight-episode second season of EUPHORIA debuted on January 9 with episodes airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max. The season two finale airs on February 27. · Season 2 executive producers: Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. · Season 2 series regulars: Emmy(R)-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams. · Season 2 logline: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. · NPR heralded the second season of EUPHORIA as “a creative triumph,” calling it “thrilling, daring, disquieting and compelling.” Vulture praised it for an “abundance of artistic confidence that makes it intoxicating to watch.” Mashable hailed the season as “spectacular,” “stupefyingly bold,” and “an electrifying ride,” noting “Zendaya is at a career-best.” · EUPHORIA’s season two premiere episode debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms, more than double the average audience of Season 1 (6.6 million viewers per episode). The season two premiere episode was also the #1 most social premium cable episode since the “Game of Thrones” finale in May 2019. · Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

