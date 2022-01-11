Euphoria: Season Three? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Euphoria TV show stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. The story centers on a group of high school students in East Highland as they try to find their way through the tricky path of life. Amidst the intertwining lives of the town, 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict, tries to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Euphoria averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Euphoria stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 11, 2022, Euphoria has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Euphoria for season three? This drama was well-received by critics in its first season, drew good ratings, and won some awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Zendaya. Though it’s been off the air for a while (thanks to the pandemic), I think there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Euphoria cancellation or renewal news.



