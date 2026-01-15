God of War: Prime Video Casts Lead for Video Game Adaptation Series

God of War has found its lead. Prime Video has cast Ryan Hurst as Kratos in the live-action series inspired by the PlayStation video game franchise.

Hurst is well known to franchise fans, having voiced Thor in God of War Ragnarök. God of War has already been renewed for a second season. Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“The titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle. Over the course of ten wildly successful games, Kratos vanquished mortals, creatures and gods alike. In the process, he became an iconic character in pop culture, known for his stoic nature, unchallenged combat skills, and tragic past. In God of War, the live action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with something new: his ten year old son Atreus. This father and son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show. Meet Ryan Hurst, your Kratos in the God of War series coming to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/W1kFgW3GtF — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2026 Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Prime Video series?