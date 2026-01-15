RJ Decker: ABC Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Scott Speedman Series

Scott Speedman will be hitting the beach and solving crimes on ABC starting in March. The network announced the premiere date for RJ Decker’s midseason arrival, along with a teaser featuring Speedman.

Scott Speedman, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin, and Adelaide Clemens star in the series, which follows a newspaper photographer and an ex-con-turned-private detective living in South Florida.

ABC shared the following about the series:

“New drama series “RJ Decker” will premiere Tuesday, March 3, at 10 p.m. on ABC, joining the Tuesday night powerhouse lineup alongside “Will Trent” and “High Potential.” All series stream next day on Hulu. About “RJ Decker”: Scott Speedman stars as RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor – a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. “RJ Decker” is inspired by the novel “Double Whammy” by Carl Hiaasen. “RJ Decker” stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix. “RJ Decker” is produced by 20th Television, and is written and executive produced by Rob Doherty. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Scott Speedman serves as a producer.”

The teaser for RJ Decker is below.

Scott Speedman is here to clue you in on the series premiere of #RJDecker. 😉 Don’t miss it March 3 on ABC and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/0PtDe6BboQ — RJ Decker (@rjdeckerabc) January 14, 2026

What do you think? Will you watch this new ABC series?