Pushing Daisies: Season Three of Cancelled Series in the Works, Says Creator Bryan Fuller

Pushing Daisies could return to the small screen for a third season 16 years after its cancellation by ABC. Creator Bryan Fuller has spoken about the possibility of the series’ return while promoting his current project.

Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Jim Dale, Ellen Greene, Swoosie Kurtz, and Kristin Chenoweth star in the series, which follows a pie shop owner who can bring the dead back to life.

According to Deadline, Fuller said the following about Pushing Daisies potential return:

“Absolutely. We have a season three pitch, and the entire cast wants to come back, and we’re hoping we get to return to them. We just have to find somebody who wants to make it.”

He also said the entire cast wants to return and that they would like to bring the series back in 2026.

What do you think? Did you watch this ABC series? Would you like to see the third season?