56 Days: Prime Video Releases First Photos & Premiere Date for Thriller Series Starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia

by Regina Avalos,

56 Days is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service released the first photos from the series to announce its February release date. The series was previously titled Obsession.

Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, and Dorian Missick star in the thriller series inspired by the Catherine Ryan Howard novel of the same name. Patch Darragh, Kira Guloien, Celeste Oliva, Jesse James Keitel, and Matt Murray will appear in recurring roles.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation, and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.”

The series arrives on February 18th. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?


