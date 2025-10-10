Countdown, Butterfly: Cancelled, No Second Seasons for Prime Video Series

Two freshman series will not be returning for a second season. Prime Video has announced cancellations for both Countdown and Butterfly, which aired on the streaming service over the summer.

Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu starred in Countdown, which followed the investigation of a high-profile murder.

As for Butterfly, the series based on the 2015 graphic novel, starred Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo, and Louis Landau.

Deadline shared the following about the cancellations:

“The cancellations were not a foregone conclusion, especially for Countdown, which, more than a month after its Season 1 finale, continues to linger on Prime Video’s U.S. Top 10, currently at #10. Both Countdown and Butterfly broke into Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming Originals: Countdown, which had a weekly release, reaching #8, Butterfly, which did a binge drop, #6. For Countdown, the stronger overall performer of the two, the decision came down to total global viewership, I hear.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy these two shows? Did you want to see more of Countdown and Butterfly on Prime Video?