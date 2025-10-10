Matlock: Season Two; Actor Exits CBS Legal Drama Following Sexual Assault Investigation

Matlock returns to CBS this weekend, but there has been a cast shake-up behind the scenes as a member of the cast has been fired after a sexual assault investigation earlier this month.

According to Deadline, David Del Rio (above, right) was let go from the series on October 2nd after a reported incident with co-star Leah Lewis (above, left) on September 26th.

The following was revealed about the impact the firing will have on the series:

“Filming on Matlock continued after Del Rio’s firing. Matlock is set to go on a pre-planned hiatus next week after wrapping the first half of Season 2 this week, with production slated to resume after Thanksgiving. Given the sudden nature of Del Rio’s departure, the Matlock creative team will have to rework scripts to write his character off.”

Leah Lewis went on Instagram to speak about the incident after the news of Del Rio’s firing broke in the media. She said, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway.”

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Jason Ritter also star in the CBS series, which follows “Matty” Matlock (Bates) after she decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm.

