The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International: CBS Pres on Drama Cancellations

CBS canceled The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International in recent weeks, and the woman in charge of CBS has now spoken out about the decisions to end these three shows.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach spoke about the three shows during Wednesday’s new CBS 2025-26 schedule announcement. She said the following, according to Deadline:

“It’s not easy to end shows and we had a lot of options this year. The schedule is really full and so we always have to look at all of our shows, look at the aggregate information, the creative of where they are in their life cycle, what the finances look like, what the ratings are, and then we make those tough decisions. “We love working with Dick Wolf and we’re so excited to bring CIA onto the schedule. We have to be fiscally responsible and ultimately, those deals and the shows just weren’t penciling out for us from an economic perspective. But we want to be in the business with Dick. We’re excited to launch a new two-hour block next season.”

FBI and CIA will join CBS’ Monday schedule next season alongside the final season of The Neighborhood and the new arrival DMV.

What do you think? Were you upset by the cancellations of The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International? Which show will you miss the most?