Reasonable Doubt: Season Three; Six Join Hulu Legal Drama, Morris Chestnut to Return

Reasonable Doubt is gearing up for its third season, and it has added six new faces to its cast. It has also been revealed that Morris Chestnut (above) will return for season three in a recurring role. He was a series regular for season two. This decrease in airtime is due to his starring role in the CBS series Watson.

According to Deadline, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, and Keith Arthur Bolden are joining the Hulu series in recurring roles.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Joseph Sikora, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode, and Thaddeus J. Mixson star in the legal drama, which follows high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.

The premiere date for season three of Reasonable Doubt will be announced later.

