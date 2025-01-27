Shoresy: Season Four Key Art Released for Canadian Comedy Series by Hulu

Shoresy returns next month to Hulu with its fourth season, and the streaming service has released a new poster teasing the antics to come. Summer has arrived for the hockey players.

Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard star in the series, which follows the players of a fictional hockey team.

Crave renewed the series for a fifth season earlier this month, but it is unknown if Hulu will pick up the season. However, they will likely do so at some point.

With the poster’s release, Hulu teased, “Shoresy (Jared Keeso) explores life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contend with the distractions of summer in Sudbury.”

Shoresy returns on February 26th. The poster for season four is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season four next month?