Shoresy: Season Five; Letterkenny Spin-Off Gets Early Renewal

Shoresy fans do not need to worry about the future of the series. Crave has renewed the series before its fourth season premiere for season five. The fourth season arrives in February. The series is a spin-off of the long-running Letterkenny series on Hulu.

According to THR, Hulu has not officially ordered season five, but that is likely to happen because they have quickly followed suit when the series was renewed in the past. Production on season five will start later this year, with Keeso, Taysa Teles, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan Ismael Diaby, and Terry Ryan appearing.

The series stars creator Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard.

The following was revealed about the upcoming season of Shoresy:

“The fourth season will follow Shoresy, a foul-mouthed tough guy played by Keeso, as he explores life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs, a struggling hockey team in a fictional hockey circuit, contend with the distractions of summer in northern Ontario. The third season ended with Shoresy deciding to end his competitive hockey career after enduring a string of injuries, including twin head concussions. With Shoresy hanging up his skates, new storylines for Keeso’s character opened up in seasons to follow.”

Shoresy returns to Hulu on February 26th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Are you happy it has been renewed?