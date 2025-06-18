Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: American Ninja Warrior, Tracker, Underdogs, The Proposal, IndyCar Racing

Published:

American Ninja Warrior TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Sunday, June 15, 2025 ratings — New episodes:(none). Specials: The Proposal (2009),  Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, and Underdogs.  Sports: IndyCar Racing: Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Reruns: 60 Minutes, Tracker, Watson, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, American Ninja Warrior, and America’s Got Talent.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



