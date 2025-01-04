Dark Winds: Season Three Trailer Released Ahead of Noir Thriller Series’ 2025 Premiere on AMC

Dark Winds returns in March with its third season, and viewers are getting another look at the season ahead with the release of a teaser trailer.

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan star in the AMC series inspired by the Tony Hillerman novels. The thriller follows two officers working on the Navajo Nation’s land.

AMC teased the following about season three:

“The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Dark Winds returns on March 9th. The latest teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Do you plan to watch season three?