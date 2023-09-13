The Vanishing Triangle: Sundance Now Sets Premiere Date for Mystery Thriller Series

The Vanishing Triangle is coming soon to Sundance Now. The new mystery thriller series will arrive in October.

Starring India Mullen and Allen Leech, the series takes viewers back to 1990s Ireland, where several women disappeared without a trace. Ivan Kavanagh created the six-episode limited series.

Sundance Now revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Sundance Now Original series The Vanishing Triangle is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, October 26 on Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly on both platforms. From executive producers of The Fall, Tehran and Your Honor, the six-episode dark crime drama stars India Mullen (Normal People, Brassic) and Allen Leech (Downton Abbey, Bohemian Rhapsody). In The Vanishing Triangle, investigative journalist Lisa Wallace (Mullen) publishes an article about her mother’s murder, which sparks the disappearance of Amy Reynolds. Alongside Detective David Burkely (Leech), the two work together to find Amy. Their investigation takes them around Ireland, as more girls go missing. As they follow every lead, some end up dead ends, but all the while, the killer plays psychological torture games with Lisa, putting her in compromising situations. As they get closer to finding the killer, David and Lisa learn more about the long-rooted corruption in the Gardaí system. To cover their tracks, high-ranking Gardaí members blackmail David with his own secrets. The investigative trail finally leads Lisa to the killer, where they face off again after all these years. In the end, she must confront her childhood trauma in order to save the missing girls. The Vanishing Triangle, a Sundance Now Original Series, is created by Ivan Kavanagh (Son, The Canal, Never Grow Old), who is also an executive producer and serves as writer along with Sally Tatchell (The Bay) and Rachel Anthony (Lucky Man). The series is directed by Imogen Murphy (Dead Still) and Laura Way (Maxine). Executive producers are AnneMarie Naughton (The Canal, The Fading Light) and Ana Habajec (Son, Midsummer Fire) for Park Films, Patrick Irwin (The Fall, Miss Scarlet and the Duke) for 87/Film and Alon Aranya (Your Honor, Tehran) for Paper Plane Productions. For Eccho Rights, Adam Barth (The Inheritance, Granite Harbour) and Lucy Roberts serve as executive producers. Allen Leech is also an executive producer on the series. Sundance Now holds the exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. and Canada.”

The poster for the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new thriller next month?