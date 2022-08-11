Totally Completely Fine, Sanctuary: Sundance Now Orders Two Scripted Series for 2023

Totally Completely Fine and Sanctuary are coming to Sundance Now in 2023. Both scripted shows are joining the already ordered lineup of Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North.

Sundance Now revealed more about the two new shows in a press release.

“AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now today announced the commission of two new series, Totally Completely Fine and Sanctuary. These commissions finalize on the heels of recent announcements for upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North – promising a robust 2023 for the network.

Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. The series follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), whose life is a mess. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavored vape and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop shack and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge. Strangely enough, they’ve responded to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?

Alongside McKenzie, Totally Completely Fine stars Devon Terrell (Rap Sh!t, Cursed), Brandon McLelland (ANZAC Girls, The Other Guy), Rowan Witt (Book of Mormon – Original Australian Cast, Spreadsheet), Contessa Treffone (Doctor Doctor, Here Out West), James Sweeny (Total Control, Home and Away), Max Crean (Mystic) and Brigid Zengeni (The Good Liar, MotherFatherSon).

Totally Completely Fine is a Sundance Now Original series and co-production between Sundance Now and Stan, produced by Fremantle Australia. The series is created and executive produced by Gretel Vella (The Great, A Sunburnt Christmas), who writes alongside Keir Wilkins and Emme Hoy. The series is produced by Alice Willison, with Nat Lindwall as executive producer. The series is directed by Lucy Gaffy (Here Out West, Doctor, Doctor), with Adrian Chiarella directing episode four.

Sanctuary is a fantasy mystery series based on the novel by V.V. James and set in a small fictional UK town, Sanctuary. When the local golden boy dies in an unexplained accident, accusations of murder start flying. Sanctuary’s resident witch and her daughter are quickly embroiled in a modern-day witch-hunt, as the once close community of Sanctuary unravels in a storm of paranoia and suspicion, with horrifying consequences.

The Sanctuary cast is led by Elaine Cassidy (A Discovery of Witches) as Sarah Fenn, Hazel Doupe (Smother, Into the Badlands) as Harper Fenn, Stephanie Levi-John (The Spanish Princess) as DCI Maggie Knight and Amy De Bhrún (Line of Duty, Vikings) as Abigail Whithall. Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Karen Richards, Debbie Horsfield, V.V. James and Guymon Casady serve as executive producers. Debbie Horsfield leads series writing alongside Jess Ruston and Gabbie Asher and directors include Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov. Sanctuary is an AMC Studios production in partnership with Monumental Television.”