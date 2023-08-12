Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Ten Percent: Cancelled; No Season Two for British Comedy Series on AMC+ and Sundance Now

by Regina Avalos,

Ten Percent TV Show on Sundance Now: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: AMC+)

Ten Percent will not be returning for a second season. The British comedy series, called Call My Agent in the UK, aired on AMC+ and Sundance Now in the US. The series is a remake of Dix Pour Cent (“Ten Percent”), a French comedy that aired for four seasons.

Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Maggie Steed star in the series, which is set in a London talent agency as it tries to adapt to an ever-changing industry. The first season was released in 2022 and features cameo appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, and David Harewood.

The UK adaptation was a co-production between Amazon Studios, Bron Studios, and Headline Pictures. It was crafted and written by showrunner John Morton.

Variety said the following about the show’s cancellation:

Despite a positive reception, numerous set backs — including the departure of Amazon Studios Europe boss Georgia Brown a few months after the show’s launch, the great streamer reset over the past year and the collapse of Bron Studios last month — meant a second season didn’t have a chance to get off the ground.

What do you think? Have you watched Ten Percent? Did you want to see more of this British comedy series?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x