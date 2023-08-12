Ten Percent: Cancelled; No Season Two for British Comedy Series on AMC+ and Sundance Now

Ten Percent will not be returning for a second season. The British comedy series, called Call My Agent in the UK, aired on AMC+ and Sundance Now in the US. The series is a remake of Dix Pour Cent (“Ten Percent”), a French comedy that aired for four seasons.

Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Maggie Steed star in the series, which is set in a London talent agency as it tries to adapt to an ever-changing industry. The first season was released in 2022 and features cameo appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, and David Harewood.

The UK adaptation was a co-production between Amazon Studios, Bron Studios, and Headline Pictures. It was crafted and written by showrunner John Morton.

Variety said the following about the show’s cancellation:

Despite a positive reception, numerous set backs — including the departure of Amazon Studios Europe boss Georgia Brown a few months after the show’s launch, the great streamer reset over the past year and the collapse of Bron Studios last month — meant a second season didn’t have a chance to get off the ground.

