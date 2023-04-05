Totally, Completely Fine: Dark Comedy Series to Premiere This Month on AMC+ and Sundance Now

Totally, Completely Fine is coming soon to AMC+ and Sundance Now. Thomasin McKenzie stars in this drama series about mental health and grief. The story follows a young woman whose life is a mess. She’s ready to end her life, but she receives a phone call changes everything. There are six episodes.

The rest of the cast includes Max Crean, Brandon McClelland, James Sweeny, Devon Terrell, Contessa Treffone, Rowan Witt, and Brigid Zengeni.

AMC+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Sundance Now Original Series Totally, Completely Fine is premiering with two episodes on Thursday, April 20 on Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on both platforms. Starring Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho, The Power of the Dog), Totally, Completely Fine is a moving yet hopeful comedy about the mental health crisis, the complexities of grief, and the ways our sadness can unite us. The six-episode season centers around Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), who’s about to end it all. She can’t pay her bills and likes alcohol more than she likes herself. When she climbs into a bathtub with her hairdryer, her mind’s made up. Then the phone rings. The grandad she’s avoided for years has died in his sleep and left her his house. When Vivian arrives at the shack, she discovers the cliff in the yard is a known suicide site and her grandfather is tasking her with saving every lost soul that passes through. Suddenly this blunt, angry woman is talking people away from the ledge. Maybe in saving others, she’ll slowly learn to save herself? Additional cast includes (alphabetically): Max Crean (Mystic), Brandon McClelland (The Other Guy), James Sweeny (Total Control), Devon Terrell (Rap Shit), Contessa Treffone (The PM’s Daughter) and Rowan Witt (Spreadsheet) and Brigid Zengeni (The Good Liar). Totally, Completely Fine is created and executive produced by WGA-nominee Gretel Vella (The Great, Class of ’07), who also wrote episodes 1, 2, 5 and 6. Playwright Emme Hoy and Keir Wilkins (Surviving Summer) wrote episodes 3 and 4 respectively. Lucy Gaffy (Irreverent) directed episodes 1-3 and 5-6, while Adrian Chiarella (Five Bedrooms) directed episode 4. Executive producer is Nat Lindwall (Monarch Cove) and producer is Alice Willison (The PM’s Daughter). Totally, Completely Fine is A Sundance Now Original Series in association with Stan and Screen NSW and is a Fremantle Australia production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on AMC+ or Sundance Now later this month?