Chicago Fire: Season 11; Jesse Spencer Talks Possibility of Returning to NBC Series Full Time

Chicago Fire viewers will see former star Jesse Spencer return to the NBC series this evening. In a recent interview, the actor seems to indicate that he’d be open to firefighter Matt Casey returning to Chicago on a more permanent basis.

Deadline revealed the following about that possibility:

With Casey’s time looking to conclude in Oregon, could Spencer be coming back full time? “I cannot… answer that question,” Spencer said after a long pause. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full time or something, I have no idea.”

Spencer revealed more about Matt’s Chicago Fire return, as well. He said the following:

“Casey gets involved with the Department of Homeland Security in Oregon because there have been potential domestic terror attacks across the United States, something he discovers after finding evidence of where future attacks could take place. So he gets involved with the FBI, the DHS, and becomes a special liaison for first responders in case these attacks do come to fruition. That’s why he goes to Chicago, to brief first responders to hopefully be able to prevent one or stop one in progress. It’s a pretty serious mission for Casey. He’s had a lot of serious missions before but this one concerns national security. He still considers Chicago home so, he has a special interest in coming back and picking his liaison there. He’s also back because he wants to see everyone at Firehouse 51, and obviously, catch up with Brett, see if she’s single or not. He’s not told her he’s coming so it’s a bit of a shock to her but they get talking and he finds out that she’s dating someone. But he’s in Oregon, of course, but it feels like his time there is coming to an end. The Darden boys are getting older, doing really well, and are moving on. It feels like he’s there to sniff around Chicago and his old flame and maybe rekindle that fire.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Spencer back on Chicago Fire? Do you want to see Matt Casey back full-time on the NBC series?