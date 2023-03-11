Chicago Fire: Season 11; Jesse Spencer to Guest Following Taylor Kinney Departure from NBC Series

Chicago Fire viewers will soon see a familiar face back in the firehouse. Jesse Spencer will return to help fill the void left by cast member Taylor Kinner as he takes a break from filming the NBC series to handle a personal matter.

Starring Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, the Chicago Fire series follows the first responders of Firehouse 51 in the Windy City.

Spencer has played firefighter Matt Casey since the start of the long-running NBC series but left the drama in season 10. He briefly returned to the series once the 10th season’s finale for the wedding of firefighters Severide and Kidd (Kinney and Mayo).

Per Deadline, Spencer will appear in the April 5th episode of Chicago Fire. It is not yet known when Kinney will return to the NBC series.

