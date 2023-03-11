Menu

Bedrock: Casting Revealed for FOX Pilot for Spin-off of The Flintstones

by Regina Avalos,

Bedrock TV show in development at FOX - The Flintstones spin-off

(FOX)

Bedrock may still come to FOX. The animated comedy series has received a pilot presentation from the network after being in development for the last two years. The cast for the series, which is conceived as a spin-off of The Flintstones, has also been announced.

Per Deadline, Elizabeth Banks (Pebbles), Stephen Root (Fred), Amy Sedaris (Wilma), Nicole Byer (Betty), Joe Lo Truglio (Barney), and Manny Jacinto (Bamm-Bamm) will star in the pilot for the adult animated series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the possible FOX series:

A primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Bedrock if it ends up on FOX?

