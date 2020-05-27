The Genetic Detective: Season One Ratings

Over the past several years, ABC has had a difficult time successfully filling the Tuesdays at 10:00 PM timeslot. Could an unorthodox true-crime series be the answer or, will The Genetic Detective be the network’s latest series to draw low ratings? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Genetic Detective follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs. In the series, Moore and her team revolutionize crime-solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect’s family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice. Since 2018, Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

