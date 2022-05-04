Who Do You Believe?: Season One Ratings

The alphabet network found success with the What Would You Do? series for many years. The ABC execs often used the show to fill empty slots in the schedule when needed but it appears that they are giving the show a rest (it last aired in 2020). Is Who Do You Believe? a good replacement? Will this new series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A true-crime docu-series, the Who Do You Believe? TV show lets the viewer be the detective. Each episode takes viewers through compelling real cases from dual perspectives and reenactments. “When a crime has been committed, there are two sides to a story.” The audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then, the viewer get to play armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child, or way of life. Every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving viewers to question: “Who Do You Believe?”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Who Do You Believe? TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?