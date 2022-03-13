Who Do You Believe?: ABC Orders New True Crime Series

Who Do You Believe? is headed to ABC. The alphabet network has ordered a true-crime series that comes with a twist. Viewers will hear both sides of the story and will try to figure out for themselves what really happened.

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming ABC series:

“The series uses simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child, or way of life.”

A premiere date for Who Do You Believe? will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new ABC series once it arrives?