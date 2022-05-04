Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 3, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

A true-crime docu-series, the Who Do You Believe? TV show lets the viewer be the detective.

Each episode takes viewers through compelling real cases from dual perspectives and reenactments. “When a crime has been committed, there are two sides to a story.” The audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details.

Then, the viewer gets to play armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child, or way of life. Every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving viewers to question: “Who Do You Believe?”.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

