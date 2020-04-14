The Genetic Detective: ABC News Series Follows Investigative Genealogist

ABC is on the case! The network just announced the premiere date for their new TV show, The Genetic Detective.

The documentary series “follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving.”

The Genetic Detective premieres on ABC on May 19th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Read more info below:

From ABC News comes “THE GENETIC DETECTIVE” debuting TUESDAY, MAY 19 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). The all-new series follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore is able to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice. “The Genetic Detective” is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCon Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.”

What do you think? Are you interested in true crime? Will you watch The Genetic Detective?