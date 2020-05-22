20/20: ABC News Program Renewed for 43rd Season

20/20 is sticking around for the rest of 2020 — and beyond. ABC just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The long-running program is a primetime news magazine, which combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Journalists David Muir and Amy Robach currently anchor 20/20 for ABC News.

The 42nd season of 20/20 is averaging a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.40 million viewers. Compared to season 41, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership.

20/20 is one of ABC’s lowest-rated “unscripted” TV shows but still does pretty well overall.

What do you think? Do you watch 20/20 on ABC? Will you continue to watch the Friday night staple for its 43rd season?