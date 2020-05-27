Network: ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: May 26, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: CeCe Moore
TV show description:
A true-crime series, The Genetic Detective follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs.
In the series, Moore and her team revolutionize crime-solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect’s family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice.
For a decade, Moore, a self-trained genetic genealogist, has pioneered techniques utilizing a growing body of genetic data in conjunction with traditional genealogical records to help adoptees find their birth parents and to solve family mysteries.
Since 2018, Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like The Genetic Detective TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?
Leave a Reply