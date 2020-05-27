Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 26, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: CeCe Moore

TV show description:

A true-crime series, The Genetic Detective follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs.

In the series, Moore and her team revolutionize crime-solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect’s family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice.

For a decade, Moore, a self-trained genetic genealogist, has pioneered techniques utilizing a growing body of genetic data in conjunction with traditional genealogical records to help adoptees find their birth parents and to solve family mysteries.

Since 2018, Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

